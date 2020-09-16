HOW TO HELP: Drive-up donation drive on Saturday

Another way to help this weekend, if you can donate: Hope Lutheran Church in The Junction is hosting a drive-thru collection on Saturday (September 19th) from 10:00 am-noon.

All proceeds benefit The Welcome Table, which is run by WIN – Westside Interfaith Network. This is a free community event that happens every Saturday at Body of Christ Church in White Center. They serve neighborhood families who are low-income or homeless. Each week a meal is provided. Other items are also offered such as used clothing, personal toiletries, and food. Many families use this “pop-up food bank” each week to help ends meet.

Please consider donating these items (please, no expired items)

Cereal

Cartons of shelf-stable milk – regular, soy, almond, rice, oat

Canned fruit, vegetables, meats

Canned meals such as Spaghetti-o’s, ravioli

Cup of noodles

Pasta

Peanut butter

(Non-food items:)

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Toilet Paper

Hand sanitizer

Antibiotic ointment

Laundry detergent pods

Underwear- new or clean used, sizes M, L, XL

Men’s shirts/pants used, in good condition, all sizes

Blankets, Backpacks or Duffel bags – new or used, in good condition

Coats, Hoodies – Men’s L, XL, 2X

Cash Donations also accepted

Hope Lutheran Church is at 4456 42nd Ave SW. Enter our parking lot by turning in on 41st Ave SW and exiting to SW Oregon Street. NO-CONTACT DONATION – Volunteers will be on hand to unload your backseat or trunk so you don’t even have to get out of your car.