HOW TO HELP: Drive-up donation drive on Saturday

Another way to help this weekend, if you can donate: Hope Lutheran Church in The Junction is hosting a drive-thru collection on Saturday (September 19th) from 10:00 am-noon.
All proceeds benefit The Welcome Table, which is run by WIN – Westside Interfaith Network. This is a free community event that happens every Saturday at Body of Christ Church in White Center. They serve neighborhood families who are low-income or homeless. Each week a meal is provided. Other items are also offered such as used clothing, personal toiletries, and food. Many families use this “pop-up food bank” each week to help ends meet.
Please consider donating these items (please, no expired items)
Cereal
Cartons of shelf-stable milk – regular, soy, almond, rice, oat
Canned fruit, vegetables, meats
Canned meals such as Spaghetti-o’s, ravioli
Cup of noodles
Pasta
Peanut butter
(Non-food items:)
Toothpaste
Deodorant
Toilet Paper
Hand sanitizer
Antibiotic ointment
Laundry detergent pods
Underwear- new or clean used, sizes M, L, XL
Men’s shirts/pants used, in good condition, all sizes
Blankets, Backpacks or Duffel bags – new or used, in good condition
Coats, Hoodies – Men’s L, XL, 2X
Cash Donations also accepted
Hope Lutheran Church is at 4456 42nd Ave SW. Enter our parking lot by turning in on 41st Ave SW and exiting to SW Oregon Street. NO-CONTACT DONATION – Volunteers will be on hand to unload your backseat or trunk so you don’t even have to get out of your car.
