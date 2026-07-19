West Seattle Grand Parade, report #4: More community organizations!

The West Seattle Grand Parade is one of the city’s last community parades – and at its heart are community organizations. We’ve shown some in our previous reports on Saturday’s parade – here are more!

(First 3 photos by Oliver Hamlin for WSB)

Above, West Seattle Indivisible‘s message was simple – vote! Below, the West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) wants you to get moving:

The West Seattle Tool Library‘s entry reminded paradegoers that they have hundreds of tools available to borrow:

WestSide Baby is celebrating its 25th anniversary by going back to a classic campaign – “Stuff the Bus” with diapers!

Also celebrating community support, the West Seattle Food Bank …

Invest in Youth deploys local volunteers to tutor local kids – we feature their announcements every year:

West Seattle Little League‘s district-champion softball players marched …

… with sidelines support from a proud dad, City Councilmember Rob Saka, handing out “Love Softball” stickers:

West Seattle Wildcats Junior Football and Cheer greeted fans:

SkunkWorks Robotics had a ball-tossing robot on their trailer:

Local Scouts were again part of the parade:

So were two schools we haven’t shown you yet – Our Lady of Guadalupe had a colorful LEGO-esque theme, “Building Community”:

Westside School (WSB sponsor) focused on sea life:

Impact West Seattle pools donations to boost a different organization every quarter:

Parade entries also included organizations with a long history of community work – the parade-presenting Rotary Club of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) showcased their polio-fighting wheel:

Alki Masonic Lodge:

The West Seattle Eagles:

Still some parade moments to share in a final report later today! You can scroll through all our coverage, including previews (and past years!), here.