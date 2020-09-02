TODAY/TONIGHT: 3 Wednesday notes

(Photo by Sue Luke – this morning’s moon, over the fog)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

SPD ANNOUNCEMENT: Barring major breaking news, we’ll carry this live at 11 am, as Interim Chief Adrian Diaz and the mayor explain the newly announced plan to move 100 SPD staffers “from specialty units into patrol.” The livestream will be via Seattle Channel.

FREE FRUIT: As previewed last weekend, City Fruit‘s next West Seattle pop-up – offering free homegrown fruit to anyone who wants it – is 4 pm-6 pm at the High Point Market Garden (32nd/Juneau).

(Photo by James Tilley – Tuesday’s moonrise)

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm online, this coalition of West Seattle/South Park community groups and advocates has its monthly meeting – public welcome. Here’s the agenda, including connection information.

(Photo by Jamie Kinney – Tuesday’s sunset)

SUNSET/MOONRISE TONIGHT: In case you want to watch in person … sunset is at 7:46 pm; moonrise is at 8:30 pm.