UPDATE: Seattle Fire response in 2800 block of Alki SW

8:37 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed for the 2800 block of Alki SW. Updates to come.
8:41 PM: It’s a residential kitchen fire and it’s out, firefighters radioed to dispatch.
8:37 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed for the 2800 block of Alki SW. Updates to come.
8:41 PM: It’s a residential kitchen fire and it’s out, firefighters radioed to dispatch.
Engines still coming down the hill. Address looks like the building that Cactus is in.
If the fire’s out, why are more sirens coming down Admiral? Is there something else?
Glad it’s out but they took away someone in an Ambulance. Hope he’s ok
| 5 COMMENTS