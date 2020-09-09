West Seattle, Washington

10 Thursday

71℉

UPDATE: Seattle Fire response in 2800 block of Alki SW

September 9, 2020 8:37 pm
8:37 PM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” headed for the 2800 block of Alki SW. Updates to come.

8:41 PM: It’s a residential kitchen fire and it’s out, firefighters radioed to dispatch.

  • Don Brubeck September 9, 2020 (8:45 pm)
    Engines still coming down the hill. Address looks like the building that Cactus is in.

    • WSB September 9, 2020 (9:16 pm)
      The logged address is that small residential building just east of the building that holds Cactus, Locust, and Outer Space Seattle. However, I always have to mention my standard caveat, the log does NOT always reflect the actual address, sometimes it’s the 911 caller’s best guess, for example. So we don’t use exact addresses until and unless we’ve seen them firsthand.

  • Kim September 9, 2020 (8:46 pm)
    If the fire’s out, why are more sirens coming down Admiral? Is there something else?

    • WSB September 9, 2020 (9:13 pm)
      Takes a while for everybody dispatched to get there, and there’s a lag. There was also an unrelated medical response in the south Admiral area at the same time, according to the SFD log.

  • Cassina September 9, 2020 (8:50 pm)
    Glad it’s out but they took away someone in an Ambulance. Hope he’s ok 

