LOWMAN BEACH: Racket-court meeting online tomorrow

(2012 Lowman Beach aerial photo – pre-Murray CSO Project – by Long Bach Nguyen

Reminder that tomorrow night is when you can find out about, and comment on, plans for a racket court at Lowman Beach Park. In case you missed the first announcement, this one’s from Parks:

While we cannot meet in person right now, your input is important to us! Seattle Parks and Recreation(SPR), Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, and Seattle Sports Complex Foundation invite the community to participate in an online meeting on August 26, 2020 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm to learn about the challenges and opportunities of locating a new racket court at Lowman Beach Park. (Here’s the link – password lowmanbeach – or call 206-207-1700; for both, the access code is 146 008 1942.)

At Lowman Beach Park, 7017 Beach Dr. SW, the existing court will be removed as part of the Shoreline Restoration and Seawall Replacement project. A new racket court will provide recreation experience for all ages and will be ADA accessible. The community has come together to explore options to install a racket court because the existing one needs to be removed as part of the restoration project. Funding for the planning and design of the racket court is provided by the Department of Neighborhood Matching Fund.

The Lowman Beach Park seawall began to fail in 2015 and needs to be addressed. As visitors to the park have seen, the existing seawall is slowly falling over/sliding towards the water. SPR’s goal is to remove the existing seawall and continue the shoreline restoration work that began when the south half of the seawall failed in the mid-1990s and was removed.