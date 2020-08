As reported last year, the project to remove the failing seawall on the north side of Lowman Beach Park will also remove the park’s tennis court.

As noted at July’s Morgan Community Association meeting, community members are proposing a new racket-sport court elsewhere in the park, and they have announced a “virtual open house” for later this month. It’ll be at 6:30 pm Wednesday, August 26th.

Details for participating in the meeting are on this flyer.