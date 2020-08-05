West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: What SPD and Parks are doing next about Alki Beach problems

August 5, 2020 1:18 pm
Even before last Sunday’s double shooting, Alki Beach residents say the nighttime state of things at the beach has been getting worse – the video above was sent by one reader just hours before the shooting, around midnight Saturday night. Among the problems, illegal beach fires have continued and seem to have grown in number many nights since Parks removed the fire rings (which had been locked anyway) two weeks ago, drawing SFD responses, as we noted last week. Another beach resident sent this photo showing some of the fires on Saturday night:

Fireworks are reported nightly, too.

Alki Beach Park is supposed to be closed at 9:30 pm; residents say a Parks crew makes that announcement but it’s inevitably ignored.

After the shooting last weekend, Southwest Precinct commander Capt.Kevin Grossman explained that SPD no longer has money for the “emphasis patrols” that had been sent to the beach in the past. But today, he announced an update: “The Parks Department has generously agreed to fund a three-officer detail to support Parks staff in closing Alki Beach and the Don Armeni Boat Ramp at night, starting tomorrow (Thursday), August 6th. The officers will work three hours, from 8-11 pm, every Thursday through Sunday night for the remainder of the summer, until Sunday, September 27th. We hope that this partnership between SPD and Parks will address some of the issues neighbors have been experiencing with noise, fires, alcohol use, and other parks violations at Alki and Don Armeni.” However, he added, don’t assume this detail will see everything, so keep calling 911 for emergencies.

On followup, he confirmed to WSB that the three officers will be on overtime (as were past “emphasis” patrols), with Parks footing the bill. We have a question out to Parks regarding how much money it’s providing, and whether that department has any other changes planned for Alki.

11 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: What SPD and Parks are doing next about Alki Beach problems"

  • Duffy August 5, 2020 (1:29 pm)
    Imagine how bad of a depressing LOSER you have to be to do circles like that in a Camaro just with the hopes that random strangers will think you look cool. Wow. Get a life pal. Thanks to Parks and SPD for working together to piecemeal an emphasis patrol. I still propose paying the big wig officers LESS so that they can afford to pay more police so that these patrols would not need overtime.

  • Lola August 5, 2020 (1:37 pm)
    I think the people are doing the same thing that they did up at CHOP, when night time comes they come out of the woodwork as they know that Seattle Police are already possibly on the Chopping Block and they figure they can get away with it.  They will keep pushing the boundries with little things like Parking where they are not supposed to, being at the beach after a certain time, or now even having Fired on the beach  when their are no fire pits.  It is the People who want to say FU Seattle we can do what we want now and there is not a D_ _ _ _ thing you can do about it.  It is sad that we have come to this. 

  • WontDoAnything August 5, 2020 (1:47 pm)
    Great, 3 hours of “quiet” to be followed by the resumption at 11pm. 

  • Jim August 5, 2020 (1:57 pm)
    There is our future.  Departments/people having to buy police protection from an already understaffed SPD.  A fully supported SPD would patrol Alki as part of their job.  Defunding without a solid plan is lunacy.

  • West Seattle Hipster August 5, 2020 (2:05 pm)
    I think it would a great idea to turn a big stretch of Alki into a “safe streets” area and ban automobiles.

  • Wsguy123 August 5, 2020 (2:10 pm)
    Others have commented on other posts that cops will be there but not do anything about people on the beach after 9:30 or fireworks or fires. It’s great 3 cops will be there now from 8-11 but are they allowed to do their jobs or are their hands tied by politics or other things?

  • 22blades August 5, 2020 (2:11 pm)
    Place a couple of “Social Distancing” concrete Jersey Barriers every other car length to reduce parking capacity in  half to start with. When the blocks are so close to the traffic lane, the donuts they’re pulling will not end well. Banning outright would be great!

  • west seattle fed August 5, 2020 (2:29 pm)
    How do the police not have the money? This should have been in the plan way before this last round of protests and before COVID. Every year Alki is a show in the summer evenings…this isn’t a secret. This is the police misutilizing funding and then trying to manipulate the public into saying it’s a “defunding” issue because it’s the popular topic. So it was never in their plan to actually “protect” the public property and citizens here. They don’t seem to have a problem using war vehicles and tear gas protecting “property” when folks are exercising their 1A. 

  • aRF August 5, 2020 (2:32 pm)
    I live within a half mile of this and can attest to this not being the usual state of affairs on Alki. One gets accustomed to some level of summer craziness, and I truly love how many people come to enjoy the beach, the families, the couples, the elderly, the youth, but this is a new level of chaos that threatens everyone’s enjoyment of the beach. It seems to get worse by the week.

