ALKI BEACH: Fire rings removed after months of misuse

July 23, 2020 11:46 am
|      7 COMMENTS
(WSB photos)

Thanks for the tips. A Seattle Parks crew has been out on Alki Beach this morning, removing the fire rings and cleaning up the debris/trash left behind. The fire rings have technically been “closed” for months but Seattle Fire crews have been called out many nights because people have set fires on or near them anyway.

And indeed, Parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin confirmed to WSB after we photographed the ring removal this morning: “Fire rings have been locked all summer to prevent the crowding and congregating that happens with beach fires. Folks were lighting fires on top of the pits, so we are removing them for now.”

7 Replies to "ALKI BEACH: Fire rings removed after months of misuse"

  • StoneBuddha July 23, 2020 (11:51 am)
    Reply

    And this is why we can’t have nice things….

  • The Rog July 23, 2020 (11:55 am)
    Reply

    I have seen many people setting fires on the beach in any location they want. Last week I saw every fire ring in use and at least three additional fires not near existing fire pits. Who do we contact when this is happening? The parks department? The police? The police had a van there that night, but weren’t ticketing.

    • WSB July 23, 2020 (12:11 pm)
      Reply

      As I mentioned, SFD responds almost nightly – I have heard the calls and seen them on the log (“illegal burn” is the classification). So I believe you start with a 911 call.

  • WSFan July 23, 2020 (11:56 am)
    Reply

    Good luck. People have fires up and down the beach, anywhere and everywhere.  By the end of the summer the sand will be mostly charcoal.  Also, fireworks still going off nightly down here.

  • Andrea July 23, 2020 (12:06 pm)
    Reply

    and….once again ,because of the behaviour of a few  irresponsible self absorbed people, the public can’t have good things. 

  • Anne July 23, 2020 (12:09 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks to all those who just couldn’t show respect -not just for rules – but how about for the privilege to have a great beach/park? Did it ever occur to them- that we should be the caretakers of this beautiful place?  Instead they think nothing of trashing it. As often happens-a few ruin things for all. 

  • flimflam July 23, 2020 (12:12 pm)
    Reply

    active enforcement of basic laws would be nice …

