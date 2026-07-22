WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two vehicle break-ins, including U.S. Postal Service vehicle

Two vehicle break-ins reported this afternoon, one involving a U.S. Postal Service vehicle:

USPS VEHICLE BROKEN INTO: David G reported seeing this in Gatewood, on 37th north of Thistle:

Was on my way to pick up some lunch and I noticed a USPS jeep (I think it was a jeep) that appeared to have been broken into. When I drove by there was just the mail carrier on his phone next to the broken driver’s side* window. I tried to grab a pic on the way back but the vehicle was gone, just the shattered glass remained. Seems pretty brazen… as the mail carrier was probably somewhere within the block delivering mail.

According to the police-radio archive, this was dispatched around 1:30 pm as someone breaking into the vehicle, and taking “a backpack.” We don’t have report narrative yet but if you have any information, the incident # is 26-214658.

CAR BREAK-IN: We also received a texted report of a car break-in in Morgan Junction around 1:10 pm. The texter said their vehicle was “rifled through … in the back alley off Mills Street between Mills and Willow.”