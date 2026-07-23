WEEKEND PREVIEW: You play during this play! ‘WONDERLAND,’ free fun Saturday afternoon

(Photos courtesy theater simple)

No West Seattle festivals or parades this weekend, but unique ways to enjoy the summer days and nights are on the schedule! Here’s the whimsical invitation to one of them, from the Highland Park-based “instigators” behind theater simple, inviting you to “come play” at Westcrest Park on Saturday afternoon:

WONDERLAND: Alice Adventures

theater simple invites the Esteemed Denizens of West Seattle to join them for a PRICELESS park adventure for all ages at Westcrest Park July 25, 2:15-y pm.

An all-ages accessible park adventure inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice stories. Our neighborhood Littles, Not-so-Littles, Sillies and the Wisest are invited to sojourn for an hour-ish or so with the fine inhabitants of WONDERLAND.

BRING YOUR PARASOL* AND PICNIC and

JOIN US FOR AN ADVENTURE unlike ANY OTHER!

“Oh my ears and whiskers! What can happen?” one might ask –

well – one could –

FOLLOW White Rabbits

PLAY croquet with the Queen of Hearts!

SING AND SKIP with the Tweedles!

DANCE the Lobster Quadrille with the Gryphon and the Mock Turtle!

EXPLORE a Tiny House! (or follow a Tinier House!)

DRAW what you see and SEE What you Draw with the Caterpillar!

LAY UPON A FLOWER BED and be read to!

COME! PLAY!! – and have some serious fun.

WHEN: July 25, 2:15-ish

WHERE: Westcrest Park, 9000 8th Ave SW

Specifically – it BEGINS in the bowl/meadow just south of the playground, between the reservoir and the P-Patch, west of the dog park )

No age or ability limitations, limited obstacles. But we will be moving about the park!

DOGS are welcome if they are kept on short leashes.

Charming manners appreciated. For dogs as well.

COST: PRICELESS!

(Yes, FREE. An investment in the creativity and joy of the community.)

WHO:

theater simple is often Llysa Holland and Andrew Litzky. The simpletons have been producing theatrical experiences in Seattle and around the world since 1991, with their World HQ in a vintage Airstream trailer in Highland Park since 2010.

We make theater.

Simple.

theater simple has built a reputation for producing ensemble-based innovative and “impossible” theatrical experiences. Whether in a theater, in a park, ‘out of the ‘box’, and around the world, we aim to create work that surprises and inspires with imagination, vision and moxie.

Since its founding in 1990 theater simple has presented more than 1,500 performances of 50+ plays in six countries on five continents. One of our proudest moments here at home were creating two different adventures for 2 awesome PNW kids for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

We want to spark imagination and impact everyday creativity by meshing together ideas and art, inspiring artists and audiences alike.

So – Come. PLAY!