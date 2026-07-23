BIZNOTE: 10-day closure ahead for one of West Seattle’s standalone Starbucks

(WSB photo)

Thanks for the tip! West Seattle’s oldest Starbucks location is closing for 10 days starting next Monday. After a texter told us about the impending temporary closure at 4101 SW Admiral Way, we contacted the company for details. Here’s what a spokesperson told us: “The Starbucks Admiral Way coffeehouse will temporarily close from July 27 through August 5 to allow for installation of a grease trap required by the city. This is a planned facilities project.” The Admiral location is one of four remaining standalone Starbucks in West Seattle after the company pulled out of Alki and The Junction in the past two years.