UPDATE: 2 hurt in Alki drive-by shooting

(Reader photos)

2:55 AM: Thanks for the tips. 2 people have been taken to the hospital after what police call a drive-ny shooting, near 55th:Alki. We just got here to try to find out more.

(WSB photos – this one & next two)

3:08 AM: Two blocks of Alki are shut down while officers investigate. The victims were in a pickup truck into which bullets were fired; casings were found in the street.

3:33 AM: Added more photos.

Police say the victims were both men, one shot in the chest, the other in the arm, both expected to survive. No suspect description yet. This happened during what already was a busy night at Alki, as residents were telling us around midnight – from multiple illegal beach fiees to fireworks to stunt-driving in the street (added – reader photo of busy beach shortly before the shooting, hours after closing time):

Police and SFD had been dispatched previously. Also of note: This is the first Alki shooting since February (the suspect in that case remains jailed, awaiting trial).