FOLLOWUP: Six days after ring removal, illegal beach fires persist at Alki

July 29, 2020 1:40 pm
(Photo by David Hutchinson)

That beach-cleaning machine had to be dispatched to Alki this morning, with people continuing to ignore the beach-fire ban, less than a week after Seattle Parks removed the long-locked fire rings people had been damaging. Seattle Fire has been dispatched to Alki five of the six nights since then – three times on Thursday, once on Friday, once on Saturday, three times on Sunday, once last night. We asked Parks spokesperson Rachel Schulkin if anything else is planned. She replied, “I think the next move would be to close the beaches. We are grateful to SFD for their support and grateful that you are covering this and reminding folks that beach fires are not permitted this summer. In case folks wonder why, it’s because beach fires are more often than not used as a place for larger groups to gather. As we are still in Phase 2 and gatherings must be 5 people or less, beach fires are not permitted.”

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Six days after ring removal, illegal beach fires persist at Alki"

  • Duffy July 29, 2020 (1:59 pm)
    Your “in case you forgot how dumb people are” briefing for the day.

  • Yma July 29, 2020 (2:05 pm)
    Argh – there’s got to be some responsible middle ground. Put out the fire rings, have them be reserved. Those folks ignoring fire bans are going to continue to do that- so cite them & get them off.

