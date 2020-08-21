FERRY ALERT: Southworth dock maintenance next week

Early heads-up from Washington State Ferries:

The Southworth terminal facility must close early on Thursday, August 27 for maintenance. This requires the cancellation of the last three sailings of the day between Fauntleroy and Southworth. The following late-night/early morning sailings will be canceled:

• 11:45 p.m. (Thursday, 8/27) Fauntleroy to Southworth

• 12:30 a.m. (Friday, 8/28) Southworth to Fauntleroy

• 1:00 a.m. (Friday, 8/28) Fauntleroy to Southworth

This will not affect sailings between Fauntleroy and Vashon Island. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we maintain our ferry system.