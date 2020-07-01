West Seattle, Washington

01 Wednesday

66℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Victims found off Duwamish Head were shot to death

July 1, 2020 3:30 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

(WSB photo, June 19th)

3;30 PM: One day after Seattle Police announced that the “remains” found off Duwamish Head June 19th were that of a woman and a man, their names and causes of death have just been made public. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says both died of gunshot wounds. The woman was identified as 35-year-old Jessica Lewis; the man, 27-year-old Austin Wenner. The date of death for both was listed as June 16th, three days before a suspicious-smelling suitcase brought police to the scene. SPD told us yesterday – before the names were made public – that they had been in contact with both victims’ families. We’re working to find out more and will update with anything additional.

3:43 PM: A social-media search brought up a page for an Austin Wenner, from Kent, who posted in 2015 that he was “in a relationship” with a Jessica Lewis, from Federal Way. Continuing to research …

Share This

3 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Victims found off Duwamish Head were shot to death"

  • ACG July 1, 2020 (3:35 pm)
    Reply

    My condolences to the families and friends of the victims. 

  • Graciano July 1, 2020 (3:37 pm)
    Reply

    Were the two victims from Seattle ?

    • WSB July 1, 2020 (3:59 pm)
      Reply

      If they are the people with those names we found on social media – we can’t assume it, nor can we assume photos’ authenticity, without multiple layers of verification, which we don’t have yet – apparently not. Still looking.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.