CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 7/8 roundup

A pandemic first tops tonight’s roundup:

SHUT DOWN: Duke’s on Alki is the first local restaurant closed by health authorities because of a COVID-19 outbreak. We reported on the first case June 27th, then a second June 30th. We had just reported last night on new guidance about businesses with outbreaks.

VOLUNTARY CLOSURE: Also this afternoon, Grillbird Teriyaki announced it was closing temporarily after an employee tested positive.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*11,319 people have tested positive, 113 more than yesterday

*598 people have died, 2 more than yesterday

*1,643 people have been hospitalized, 12 more than yesterday

*194,992 people have been tested, 3,127 more than yesterday

One week ago, the four totals were 10,356/589/1,600/171,737.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

MORE ON THE MASK-DECLINE DESTRUCTION: We got the police report today on the Trader Joe’s incident we mentioned last night.

NO NIGHT OUT: Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner sent official word today that the block-party event in August will be anothe COVID cancellation this year.

YES, ART WALK: Some outdoor art will be part of the second-Thursday event this month – check the official website tomorrow!

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!