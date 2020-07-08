Grillbird Teriyaki closes TFN after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thanks for the tips on this: Grillbird Teriyaki announced this afternoon that it’s closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The note posted online and on Grillbird’s door:

We are closed until further notice

On Wednesday July 8th, a staff member at Grillbird tested positive for COVID-19. This individual was not customer facing and was immediately sent home to recover. Our entire staff will receive testing over the next couple days.

As a result of this positive test, we will be closing our doors temporarily so that we can wait for the results and disinfect/clean the restaurant. Our hope is to re-open as soon as possible, but until we can test everyone on our team, we cannot re-open. Your health and safety along with the health and safety of our team are of the utmost importance to us. We will be taking every precaution to ensure that when we do re-open, the environment will be safe.

We share this so we can be 100% transparent with all of our loyal customers and community that have been so supportive of Grillbird since we’ve opened.

We are grateful that our staff member who tested positive is not exhibiting any symptoms. We operate with a strict mask-wearing policy in our kitchens and at the counter, and will continue to reinforce this and rigorous daily cleaning practices. Please stay tuned about our reopening dates. We love you all and look forward to serving you again soon.

Matt & Danette