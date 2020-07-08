FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Trader Joe’s customer’s mask-refusal rampage

As mentioned in last night’s virus-crisis roundup, a reader reported that a West Seattle Trader Joe’s customer went on a rampage after being asked to wear a mask – on the first day that businesses statewide are mandated to do just that. We promised to seek out the resulting police report, and obtained it – the narrative says there was a bit more to it:

On 7/7/20, at approximately 1031 hours, officers responded to a theft call at the location of 4545 Fauntleroy Wsy SW, Trader Joes. Upon arrival, a community member informed officers the suspect got on a bus prior to our arrival.

RP advised the suspect, a white male in his 20’s, brown hair, skinny build, with all-black clothing, was asked to put a mask on upon entering the location. RP advised because of this, the subject grabbed a case of Nova Vodka, and attempted to walk out the store. At this point, staff took the items out of the subject’s hand. RP advised the subject became angry and began to knock over rope barriers, air plants, then began to uproot a flower pot. According to the RP, the subject then walked away from the location, toward the QFC. … There were no injuries as a result of this incident. Unfortunately, the RP advised there are no security cameras that observed the incident.