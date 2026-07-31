SAVE THE DATE: Fauntleroy bicycling-safety meeting set for August 11

(WSB file photo, ‘ghost bike’ memorial for Maridee Bonadea)

Details and participants are still being finalized, but the date is set for the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s promised public forum about bicycling safety, after the death of Maridee Bonadea last month on SW Wildwood. The forum is set for 6 pm Tuesday, August 11, at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW, south end of the historic schoolhouse). FCA vice president Catherine Bailey says they plan to “hear from the family and supporters of Maridee Bonadea, the cycling community, and representatives from the city council, WS Ferries, SDOT, and others. We’ll publish an update when more details are locked in. Here’s our coverage of FCA’s initial discussion at their board meeting earlier this month.