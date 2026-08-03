WEST SEATTLE SMOKE: Sunset’s telltale tint

Thanks to Carol Ann Joyce for the photo of tonight’s sunset, with the expected tint that results from wildfire smoke. As reported this morning, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for at least the next two days. Most West Seattle sensors on the Puget Sound Clean Air map still show “good” air quality right now, though; most east of I-5 are showing the air quality worsening. (Here’s a map showing where our state’s big fires are currently; fires north of the border are contributing too.)