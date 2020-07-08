FOLLOWUP: Duke’s Alki closed by Public Health because of COVID-19 outbreak

We’ve reported twice in the past two weeks on COVID-19 cases among employees at Duke’s on Alki. We had followup questions out to Public Health Seattle-King County after reports of more cases – and PHSKC has just announced that the restaurant has been closed because of “ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in employees” and “potential for workplace and customer transmission.” PHSKC also cited “non-compliance wth Washington State’s “Stay Safe, Stay Healthy” requirements.” More…