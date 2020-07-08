West Seattle, Washington

08 Wednesday

73℉

FOLLOWUP: Duke’s Alki closed by Public Health because of COVID-19 outbreak

July 8, 2020 3:46 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

We’ve reported twice in the past two weeks on COVID-19 cases among employees at Duke’s on Alki. We had followup questions out to Public Health Seattle-King County after reports of more cases – and PHSKC has just announced that the restaurant has been closed because of “ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in employees” and “potential for workplace and customer transmission.” PHSKC also cited “non-compliance wth Washington State’s “Stay Safe, Stay Healthy” requirements.” More…

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Duke's Alki closed by Public Health because of COVID-19 outbreak"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.