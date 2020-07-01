CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 7/1 roundup

A very different July begins. Here’s our nightly virus-crisis local roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*10,356 people have tested positive, 149 more than yesterday

*589 people have died, 3 more than yesterday

*1,600 people have been hospitalized, 11 more than yesterday

*171,737 people have been tested, 4.456 more than yesterday

One week ago, the four totals were 9,502/583/1,555/150,096.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

NOT JUST AN OLDER PERSON’S DISEASE: SKC Public Health notes that almost half the new cases are in people under 40.

RESTAURANT ‘REVERTS’: Arthur’s decides to pull back on indoor dining.

FRAUD CHARGES: A local doctor is charged with two federal counts of fraud, accused of trying to get $3 million in coronavirus-relief money.

COURT REOPENING: The Seattle Municipal Court says some in-person operations will resume next week.

