TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday info, with bridge incident

6:29 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

BRIDGE INCIDENT

Multiple texters have reported at least one person on foot in the outside lane of the eastbound bridge. It appears an SFD rescue-standby response was called but quickly canceled. The traffic camera system is down currently so we don’t know yet where this stands. (6:38 AM: Catching up through radio archives, police got to the person – a woman in crisis – and called an ambulance for them. Two outside lanes were blocked while they awaited it. … 6:50 AM: The cameras are back up and the bridge is back to normal. If you or anyone you know is experiencing thoughts of self-harm, the 988 hotline is available 24/7.)

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The air quality alert continues for smoke. Meantime, the forecast says you can expect sunshine and smoke with a high in the uppwe 70s. Sunrise was at 5:50 am today; sunset will be at 8:39 pm.

NIGHT OUT

Tonight is the annual night for neighborhood block parties and West Seattle has 200+ registered, so watch for side-street closures tonight, 5-9 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; check the alert page for last-minute changes.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!