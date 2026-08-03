Another sunset sight: Still-beached boat

(Reader photos)

Also seen at sunset: West Seattle’s latest derelict boat, still beached at Constellation Park. We first mentioned it a week ago; it apparently floated off for a while, then we started hearing about it again a few days later, and published this Saturday night.

More people noticed it today, including the texter who sent these photos this evening. We’re still working to find out who’s ultimately accountable for it. Over the weekend, we reached the U.S. Coast Guard, which told us to contact the state Department of Natural Resources, which has a Derelict Vessel Removal Program. They haven’t returned our messages yet; we’ve also inquired with Seattle Parks, since the boat is aground on one of their beaches.We’ll update whe we finally reach whomever has a plan to deal with it.