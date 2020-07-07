CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 7/7 roundup

Mask mandate, next level – that’s where we start tonight’s roundup:

NO MASK, NO SERVICE: As of today, businesses are not supposed to serve customers who aren’t wearing face coverings. At his media briefing this afternoon, the governor was asked about enforcement. He suggested that for example, retail stores could just refuse to ring up the unmasked customer.

MASK OUTBURST REPORTED: It’s not necessarily that simple. Reader report received via email:

Customer being asked to put on mask at WS TJs this morning proceeded to go into a frenzy and rip up all the plants in planter boxes in front of store. Staff attempted to verbally cool him down but were careful not to physically confront him.

We haven’t obtained the police report but there is a logged “property destruction” call in that block of Fauntleroy.

ONE MORE BUSINESS NOTE: From the governor’s news release, another new rule: “Employers must notify the employer’s local health jurisdiction within 24 hours if the employer suspects COVID-19 is spreading in the employer’s workplace, or if the employer is aware of 2 or more employees who develop confirmed or suspected COVID-19 within a 14-day period.” We’ll be checking with health authorities tomorrow to see what’s supposed to happen if/when they get such a notification.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s the daily summary from Public Health, with cumulative totals:

*11,206 people have tested positive, up 66 from yesterday

*596 people have died, up 5 from yesterday

*1,631 people have been hospitalized, up 8 from yesterday

*191,865 people have been tested, up 1,860 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 10,196/586/1,589/167,270.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

PARKING ALERT: Next week, the city will resume enforcement of most street-parking time limits (and will be charging again at pay stations).

