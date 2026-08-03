ELECTION 2026: Sign waves’ reminder that your ballot’s shelf life is running out

WSB team members spotted the sign-wavers on the Andover bike/foot overpass a short time ago, including West Seattle Indivisible members reminding you to vote, and Seattle Public Library levy supporters nearby. The levy is the one measure whose fate will be finalized by tomorrow’s vote; otherwise, it’s a primary election, featuring some races being narrowed down to two finalists for the November general election, including U.S. House, King County Council, and four state Supreme Court positions. After 8 pm tomorrow (Tuesday, August 4), your ballot just becomes recycling fodder, so mark it and get it into an official drop box (this map shows the four in West Seattle and the dozens elsewhere in King County) before then – so far, only 17.7 percent of Seattle ballots are in.