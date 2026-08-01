Beached boat back on West Seattle shore

Thanks to everyone who’s sent tips about and photos of that sailboat at Constellation Park. Comparing photos with this one we published last Monday, we’re confident in saying it’s the same boat. According to archived SFD radio, their Rescue Boat 5 checked it out twice this afternoon in the 2 pm vicinity, found no one aboard, consulted with the Coast Guard, and notified dispatch it’s a “derelict boat.” As for what happens next, we’ll be inquiring – disposition sometimes takes a while, as you might recall from this saga last year.