YOU CAN HELP: Music4Life instrument donation event in West Seattle Junction next Saturday

(WSB photo, some of the instruments donated last year)

Got one or more musical instruments you don’t need any more? The Rotary Club of West Seattle will accept them in The Junction next Saturday on behalf of Music4Life. As they were last year, Rotary volunteers will be on the KeyBank corner aain, 10 am-2 pm, “to receive and acknowledge donations of gently used musical instruments for repair and refurbishing, to enable students in need to participate in school music programs.” All orchestra and band instruments – especially cornets, clarinets, flutes, and violins – plus guitars will be accepted. The announcement notes:

Many people have lovingly used musical instruments in their garages or attics, or in storage. When reminded, they ask themselves “Why am I still carting this instrument around?” Music4Life understands that some people have precious memories of their used musical instruments. We do not want a reluctant giver. We instead want donors who appreciate the unique value of instrumental music in the life and education of a child-and want all children, regardless of family need, to experience it. Music4Life partners with preferred, local professional music repair shops for discounted restoration of these instruments. At last year’s event, we received 56 instruments to restore and distribute.

So if you have an instrument that fits the description – and if you would be a joyful giver, just bring it to the southwest corner of California/Alaska, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, August 8.