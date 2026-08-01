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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigate gunfire in Riverview

August 1, 2026 6:59 pm
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 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

6:59 PM: Thanks for the tips about a big police/fire response in Riverview. This was originally dispatched as a shooting but the “scenes of violence” SFD response was canceled quickly because no victim was found. They’ve been investigating a report that the victim left the scene in a green pickup truck.

7:14 PM: We’ve gone to the scene in hopes of finding out more about the originally reported circumstances. Our crew says it appears there was gunfire – shell-casing marker placards are visible in the Riverview Playfield parking lot.

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