HAPPENING NOW: Lander Pedestrian Street info in The Junction

Ian and Nora from SDOT are at the KeyBank corner right now with information about Admiral’s planned Lander Pedestrian Street project. This is for the stretch of Lander between Good Society and Lafayette Elementary. The project is still in the very early stage – not even in the official design stage yet – but SDOT is trying to get word out about it, and this is part of the second phase of public events (here’s the flyer). Next one is Wednesday, August 12, 4:30 to 6:30 at the future project site – a “community design charrette.” We asked the SDOT team if the Good Society’s longtime “streatery” is staying, and they said yes. There’s general info about projects like this on this page of the SDOT website. P.S. If you don’t find them at the corner, they might be moving into a booth at the Farmers’ Market, they told us a short time ago.