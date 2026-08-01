ELECTION 2026: Last weekend to vote. Having trouble with State Supreme Court races?

This is your last weekend to vote in the August 4 election – ballots are due in drop boxes by 8 pm Tuesday (and if you plan to use USPS mail, do that ASAP to increase the chance it’ll be postmarked by Tuesday). In addition to the Seattle Public Library levy renewal/increase, there are four major races on your primary ballot – for Washington State Supreme Court. Each has at least three candidates, so the primary votes will narrow each race down to two for November. If you have no idea who to support, this might help – the nonpartisan nonprofit League of Women Voters’ Seattle-King County chapter sent word of the LWV’s short video interviews with the candidates. They’re all linked from this page. TVW also has video interviews – start here.

P.S. The West Seattle ballot drop boxes – plus ones in White Center and South Park that might be more convenient if you’re in south WS – are all mapped here. All close at 8 pm Tuesday.