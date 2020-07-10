CORONAVIRUS: Friday 7/10 roundup

19 weeks ago tonight, King County announced its first confirmed coronavirus case. We start tonight’s roundup with the numbers:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*11,632 people have tested positive, 146 more than yesterday

*603 people have died, 1 more than yesterday

*1,674 people have been hospitalized, 12 more than yesterday

*201,745 people have been tested, 3,035 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 10,719/590/1,610/179,644.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 12.4 million cases, 560,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

SANITIZER CONTAMINATION: The state wants to be sure you’re aware of this FDA alert about some hand sanitizers.

PICKUP MARKET: If you want to shop the West Seattle Farmers’ Market without visiting multiple booths, the new online-ordering system for one pickup point is offered again this week. Midnight tonight is the deadline for orders to be picked up this Sunday (July 12th).

NEED FOOD? West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW) is serving free bag lunches (“turkey, ham or beef sandwiches plus other goodies”) from 12-1 pm tomorrow, all welcome.

FREE BUS RIDES: Noticed in a Metro advisory tonight that “fares will remain suspended through the month of August,”

