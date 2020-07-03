CORONAVIRUS: 7/3 roundup

18 weeks ago tonight, King County’s first coronavirus case was announced. Most nights since then, we’ve updated virus-crisis local news in our nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*10,719 people have tested positive, 123 more than yesterday

*590 people have died, 1 more than yesterday

*1,610 people have been hospitalized, 4 more than yesterday

*179,644 people have been tested, 3,651 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 9,695/586/1,564/155,859.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 11 million cases, 524,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

CAN YOU GIVE BLOOD? If so, your help is urgently needed (note – looks like most of tomorrow’s slots are taken, but other days are available).

PICKUP MARKET: If you don’t feel comfortable shopping multiple booths at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, the new online-ordering system for one pickup point is up and running. Midnight tonight is the deadline for pickups this Sunday.

QUESTIONS FOR YOU: The COVID-19-forced changes in higher education have South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) asking questions in a community survey.

HAVE A SAFE HOLIDAY! Here’s how.

