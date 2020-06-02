HAPPENING NOW: Small, quiet demonstration in The Junction

2:12 PM: That small, quiet gathering of people at California/Alaska is all that’s going on in The Junction right now. Rumors of something more turbulent were circulating on social media today but were unfounded.

2:22 PM: Our crew’s still there, as is the small group, walking across All-Ways with the signal (as did a group during the street-corner demonstrations on Saturday afternoon). For those who have asked, there have been many rumors of other protest times/places but so far we haven’t seen any credible actual announcements.

2:56 PM: A few more people have shown up, according to scanner traffic, estimating about two dozen people. We just looked at the live traffic camera – same group that we saw. Adding photos from our crew, including a passerby expressing appreciation: