HAPPENING NOW: Small, quiet demonstration in The Junction

June 2, 2020 2:12 pm
2:12 PM: That small, quiet gathering of people at California/Alaska is all that’s going on in The Junction right now. Rumors of something more turbulent were circulating on social media today but were unfounded.

2:22 PM: Our crew’s still there, as is the small group, walking across All-Ways with the signal (as did a group during the street-corner demonstrations on Saturday afternoon). For those who have asked, there have been many rumors of other protest times/places but so far we haven’t seen any credible actual announcements.

2:56 PM: A few more people have shown up, according to scanner traffic, estimating about two dozen people. We just looked at the live traffic camera – same group that we saw. Adding photos from our crew, including a passerby expressing appreciation:

4 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Small, quiet demonstration in The Junction"

  • The Rog June 2, 2020 (2:20 pm)
    Any word on a curfew today?

    • WSB June 2, 2020 (2:48 pm)
      Not so far.

  • IRON June 2, 2020 (2:38 pm)
    Is another curfew in effect for tonight? Will target and TJs be closing early again?

    • WSB June 2, 2020 (2:54 pm)
      Though I’m not seeing a city curfew announced, someone texted to claim Target was closing early abruptly again. CAVEAT: WE HAVE NOT VERIFIED THIS but will be driving over in a bit to check.

