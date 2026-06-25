BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West Seattle’s second Sherwin-Williams Paint store opens

Most of the chain businesses that West Seattle has in multiplicity involve food/drink. Now you can add to the list … paint. More than a decade after a built-from-scratch Sherwin-Williams store opened in Delridge, the paint chain has opened its second West Seattle store in the former Midas space at 4457 Fauntleroy. Thanks to Ian for the tip; though they had told us two months ago that they were aiming for a fall opening, things apparently moved faster.

The plan for the space has been in the works for more than two years; Midas closed there in 2019. The new store’s hours are 7 am-6 pm weekdays, 8 am-5 pm Saturdays, 10 am-4 pm Sundays.