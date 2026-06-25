Books, music, theater, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Reader photo – Admiral’s Lorquin butterfly seen in High Point)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

WORLD BEATLES DAY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Music and more all day in honor of the Fab Four. (4559 California SW)

THURSDAY KAYAK CLUB: 10 am with Alki Kayak Tours at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – details here if you want to set a reminder to join up next week!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open to shoppers Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm, rain or shine.

COLMAN POOL: Also rain or shine – noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. Note that it’s closed to the public tomorrow and Saturday because of a swim meet. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

FREE CONCERT AT ALKI UCC: Noon in the sanctuary at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), free concert with The Cascade Sounds Trio, all welcome.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

INTERGENERATIONAL IDENTITY BOOK CLUB: 2-4 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

UNDERSTANDING PARKINSON’S: 2 pm free presentation at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW).

DROP-IN CHESS: For young players, drop in to play starting at 4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Original Philly’s.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

GRIEF IS CRAFTY: Monthly craft circle for people who are grieving. 6 pm, Bring your own project or try this month’s offered option. (5446 California SW)

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run OR track workout.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Something for walkers tonight too! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by All The Rain, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 7 pm at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), This month’s book is “Still Life with Bones.”

WORLD CUP WATCH PARTY: 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), watch USA vs. Turkiye in all-ages watch party co-hosted by Rhodies and Junction FCs.

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: Third week for ArtsWest‘s new play, 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

TRIVIA AT THE VOID: 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight’s musical event at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) features DJ Nostalgia B starting at 8 pm.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!