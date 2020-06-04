CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 6/4 roundup

We’re on Phase Watch … no announcement yet. Here are tonight’s headlines:

GOVERNOR URGES PATIENCE: This afternoon, Gov. Inslee acknowledged about a dozen counties – including ours – are waiting anxiously for word on their requests to move to the next phase. He said the reviews take time to be sure they’re getting it right, so “Safe Start” lives up to its name. No word on how MUCH time, though.

SYMPTOMS? GET TESTED! The main point of the governor’s briefing today was a new testing strategy – if you have symptoms, or were exposed to someone who has COVID-19, get tested ASAP, and isolate until and unless you get a negative test result.

NEED A TEST? Tomorrow’s the next weekly drive-up/walk-up testing day at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) north lot, 10 am-3 pm.

IF THAT DOESN’T WORK FOR YOU … the city just announced it will launch two free drive-up testing sites, including the former auto-emission-testing site in SODO.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard (which has some new data categories – tests and hospitalizations):

*8,333 people with positive tests, 56 more than yesterday

*564 people have died, 2 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,931 and 549.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

ONE MORE SET OF NUMBERS: Providence Mount St. Vincent reports that one more resident has died – 7 in all. But The Mount has hopeful news too – no new positive tests in 4+ weeks.

NEED FOOD? Reminder – you can go to Food Lifeline 2-5 pm tomorrow to get some.

REDUCED SCHEDULE TFN: Washington State Ferries, one of many transportation services that reduced schedules because of the virus crisis, says it’ll keep its current schedule TFN.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!