Man shot in West Seattle Triangle

Police and fire are responding to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of 36th SW [vicinity map]. The victim is reported to be a man, with multiple gunshot wounds. The person who shot him is described as a Black man, late 20s, early 30s, all black clothing, white face mask, last seen running toward SW Snoqualmie. The victim is reported to be at the commissary kitchens across from the YMCA, though we don’t yet know if that’s where he was shot. Updates to come.