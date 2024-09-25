West Seattle, Washington

25 Wednesday

60℉

Man shot in West Seattle Triangle

September 25, 2024 3:57 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Triangle | West Seattle news

Police and fire are responding to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of 36th SW [vicinity map]. The victim is reported to be a man, with multiple gunshot wounds. The person who shot him is described as a Black man, late 20s, early 30s, all black clothing, white face mask, last seen running toward SW Snoqualmie. The victim is reported to be at the commissary kitchens across from the YMCA, though we don’t yet know if that’s where he was shot. Updates to come.

Share This

No Replies to "Man shot in West Seattle Triangle"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.