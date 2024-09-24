WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Carjacking attempt; gas theft; case followup

Three Crime Watch notes:

CARJACKING ATTEMPT REPORTED: If you noticed police in The Junction this past hour, they were investigating a reported carjacking attempt. According to police radio, it was reported near California/Oregon, where the victim was assaulted by two people who tried to steal his car. They eventually left without the car and walked toward a bus stop. One of the attackers was a woman, and police are questioning a possible suspect; they have not found the male attacker, described only as white, in his 30s, white shirt, blue jeans. We’ll follow up with police later, once this is all sorted out.

GAS THEFT: Reported by Joanna:

39th and Admiral on 9/24/24 at approx 5 am according to Ring footage, vandals drilled a hole in the gas tank of an F-150 parked on the street and siphoned the gas out. Luckily gas was smelled and investigated by neighbors before the owners drove the truck. A homemade funnel was found discarded near the intersection at Admiral.

RELEASED: Back in mid-July, we reported on the arrest of a 33-year-old man suspected in Highland Park burglary attempts (including one caught on video). Tonight, the man who was arrested, Vernon Jackson, is out of jail after two and a half months. Court records show he eventually was charged in Municipal Court and pleaded guilty to trespassing and property destruction as part of a plea bargain in which three other misdemeanors were dismissed. With those pleas, today he was sentenced to time in jail equal to what he already had served, and was released after the hearing.