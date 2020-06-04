FOLLOWUP: The latest on COVID-19 at Providence Mount St. Vincent

(WSB file photo)

We’ve reported previously on COVID-19 cases and deaths at Providence Mount St. Vincent in West Seattle. Today we have an update from The Mount’s Molly Swain:

We are grateful to share that it has been more than 4 weeks since we have had a positive case test result of COVID-19 here at The Mount. As of Monday, June 1st, we do not have any positive COVID-19 cases among residents or patients.

We are very sad to share, however, that one additional resident has passed away, for a total of 7.

There are still 8 caregivers who are positive and are recovering at home.