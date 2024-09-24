CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School gets national recognition for Unified Sports program

West Seattle High School has received a national honor from Special Olympics for its Unified Sports program (which brings together student athletes with and without disabilities). We received the announcement from WSHS’s Unified Sports coordinator Rachel Myers:

WSHS is being recognized as a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School.

WSHS demonstrates their commitment to inclusion and shown determination in achieving the collective goal of creating a truly “Unified Generation” of young adults who embrace differences and lead social change! We could not have done this without the hard work and support of our alumni and current WSHS students and staff! We are excited and honored to join the 1,014 schools across the country and the FIRST SPS school to receive this level of recognition!

Here is the official letter from Special Olympics North America and Special Olympics International.

This is a HUGE accomplishment for our school, district, and community! We will be receiving a banner to celebrate this accomplishment at a ceremony in the Spring at WSHS!