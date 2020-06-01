NEED FOOD? Tuesday distribution @ West Seattle Eagles

The stay-home order has ended but the pandemic’s economic crunch will not be over any time soon. If you or someone you know needs food, tomorrow brings the next chance to get some in West Seattle. Here’s the announcement we received:

West Seattle Friends and neighbors! FREE produce! Farmer Frog will have a truck loaded with 300 – 20-poundd boxes of produce this coming Tuesday, 6/2, at the Eagles parking lot on California! Each 20 lb box will contain apples, potatoes, and onions and will be distributed first come/first served. The distribution begins at 1:00 p.m. and will run until around 4:00 p.m. or whenever the food is gone, whichever comes first!

The Eagles are at 4426 California SW.