BIZNOTES: West Seattle Realty’s homebuying class; future restaurant’s name change; coffee reopening

Three West Seattle business notes this afternoon:

HOMEBUYING CLASS: Has the interest-rate cut put you in the real-estate market? West Seattle Realty (WSB sponsor) is offewring a free class Thursday night (September 26) at 7 pm with what you need to know. Questions they’ll address will include: “How’s the market? When’s the right time to buy? Is it a Buyer’s or Seller’s market? I’ve heard Buyer’s Agency has changed. What does that mean for me? Do I need a buyer’s broker (agent)?” and more. It’s at their office/event space in Admiral, 2715 California SW. They’re requesting RSVPs at info@westseattlerealty.com – more info here.

FUTURE RESTAURANT’S NAME CHANGE: The former Taqueria Guaymas space at 4719 California SW has been vacant for three years, with its owners, the Virk family, saying they planned to open a restaurant there (Sam Virk owns Maharaja Cuisine of India a short distance north). They originally applied for a liquor license under the name Indochin Wok and confirmed to us more than two years ago that would be its name. This week there’s a new liquor-license application under the name Indio Fusion Restaurant and Bar. We have a message out to see if this means they’re planning to open soon.

COFFEE REOPENING: After two month of renovation work, the Starbucks drive-thru at Avalon/Fauntleroy reopened today.