Remembering David W. Fuller, 1949-2024

Family and friends are remembering David Fuller, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

David William Fuller died September 10 at his home in West Seattle after a 24-year journey with Mantle Cell Lymphoma. He was 75. Fuller was an Assistant Vice President of Costco and Editor of The Costco Connection, Costco’s member publication, from 1989 to 2013.

A lifelong avid traveler with a limitless interest in history and a penchant for collecting books, magazines, and printed matter of all kinds, he was born May 31, 1949 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Bernard William and Julia Caveglia Fuller. The family moved to Delaware in 1951 and then to California in 1958. From 1958 to 1984, Fuller lived in Palo Alto, attending Henry Gunn High School and then Foothill Community College for two years, before spending two semesters on Chapman College’s World Campus Afloat (Semester at Sea). He sailed around the world twice, visiting and studying in 35 countries before finishing his formal education at the Chapman campus in Orange, California. Informal education continued throughout his life and was shared enthusiastically with all who knew him.

He returned to Palo Alto, where he worked as a reporter and then copy editor at the Palo Alto Times until 1978. That year, he left the paper to be part of the start-up team of Peninsula Magazine, a regional magazine covering the San Francisco Peninsula. In 1983 he joined the start-up team of Washington Magazine and moved to Washington state, living first in Kirkland for 16 years, then in West Seattle beginning in 2000.

When Washington Magazine was sold in 1989, he learned that Costco Wholesale, then a six-year-old company, was looking for a professional editor to run the monthly publication staff members had started. He began working there the morning after his 40th birthday and thus began a 24-year career with Costco. He was responsible for the editing of the magazine and also the design, production, circulation, advertising, and business operations of what eventually became an international network of five print magazines, their online versions, a series of 10 annual “The Costco Way” cookbooks, and an international photo contest for Costco members.

In 1996, he oversaw the transition of the publication from newsprint to an award-winning 8.5-million-copy glossy magazine. For 17 years he wrote the magazine’s monthly column, “From the Editor’s Desk,” which after his retirement in 2013 became a website called “fromtheeditorsdeck.” After retirement he also worked as an archivist for several clients, including Costco.

He continued his life-long exploration of the genealogy and history of his family and helped others with researching their family histories. He wrote and self-published two books, “All the Fullers,” about Fuller family history and the history of the families who married his ancestors, and “Smoother Pebbles,” a collection of his favorite quotations.

Travel remained a key part of his life and eventually he visited more than 50 countries during school, on business, and with his family. A highlight was a trip to Italy in 2019 with his children and grandchildren to mark his 70th birthday and introduce them to members of his family living there who he had discovered and met through his genealogy research.

He joined a boating club and for a few years he enjoyed boating around Seattle waterways with family and friends. Whether dancing at his daughters’ weddings or teaching chess to his grandchildren, or creating Summer Wonderland in his backyard, or witnessing endless escapades involving bikes and scooters, he found some of his greatest joys watching and helping his offspring and their offspring live their lives to the fullest. Fuller is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carlene Canton, their daughters Cameron Canton Fuller and Courtney Canton Fuller; sons-in-law Casey Doran and Graham Moore; and four grandchildren: Elliott William Fuller, Felix Russell Fuller, Henry William Moore, and Juliette Lillian Moore. All live in West Seattle. He also is survived by his sister Mary Fuller Heminger and her husband David Heminger, of Fremont, California; a cousin, Clorinda Hite of Santa Clara, California, and countless friends, colleagues and cohorts who shared in his pursuit of travel and joyful learning and living.

Please share memories of David at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/David-Fuller

Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle