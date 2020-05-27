CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 5/27 roundup

The governor’s still mulling June 1, and tonight’s other virus-crisis toplines:

WHAT THE GOVERNOR SAID & DIDN’T SAY: We’re still in suspense as to whether the stay-home order will be extended or will expire Sunday as scheduled. The governor’s only announcement today was a loosening of the rules for religious gatherings – in Phase 1 counties like ours, under 100 people can gather outdoors to worship, but with precautions.

MOVING TO PHASE 2: The county that is home to the state capital, Thurston, just won approval, as did Kittitas and Walla Walla.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary data dashboard:

*7,931 people have tested positive, up 35 from yesterday

*549 people have died, up 5 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,617 and 530.

WHAT’S A ‘CLOSE CONTACT’? From the state Health Department’s nightly digest:

Today, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) updated the definition of a COVID-19 close contact to align with new CDC guidance. The new guidance states that a close contact is defined as someone who was within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes. Previous guidance stated 10 minutes. “Our guidance has changed over time as we learn more about COVID-19, and will continue to do so in the future,” said State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy. “This update doesn’t change our recommendations for members of the public. We continue to urge people to maintain physical distance to protect themselves and others.” DOH will be working over the next few days to update our website and associated guidance documents.

CONGRATS, CSIHS CLASS OF 2020: Another drive-thru event in honor of seniors who won’t get to have an in-person ceremony. The Sealth staff made it as festive as possible:

The Sealth “virtual graduation” is June 17th; WSHS is June 18th. (District-wide list is here.)

ANOTHER CELEBRATION AT A DISTANCE: Anniversary serenade!

ALL IN WA: This relief coalition is presenting a fundraising concert (online, of course) June 10th, and headliners include local superstar rockers Pearl Jam (which you of course know includes West Seattleites!).

