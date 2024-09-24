WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Rad Runner Plus e-bike theft on video

Jane‘s e-bike was stolen overnight in the north Morgan Junction area:

My Rad Runner Plus was stolen from in front of my condo — 44th Ave between Juneau and Raymond St. My neighbor had this video of the thieves taking it at 4:18 am:

It was locked to itself and didn’t have the battery on it. My condo isn’t visible from the street. At any rate, it’s a silver Rad Runner Plus, with brown saddle bags, seats, handlebars.

It had a green rubber monster attached to the kid’s grab bar on the back for my son. I also just had hydraulic brakes installed for added safety. My son and I are heartbroken and would love any help the community can provide in locating our bike.