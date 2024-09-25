FOLLOWUP: See video of new Southern Resident Killer Whale baby and its mom

One week ago, we reported on the new baby born to the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales. Baby L128 and mom L90 were still in the San Juans at last report. Today, a science team that recorded drone video of them, under research permit #21348, has made that video available to media, so we are publishing it. The team included SeaDoc Society, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, and NOAA Fisheries, and the video is from September 15. The calf could have been as young as two days old, by estimate of the Center for Whale Research, when this was recorded.