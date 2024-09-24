Council committee passes Saka proposal to study Alki/Harbor Avenue for possible future surveillance cameras

(Reader photo after Harbor Avenue shootings in June)

“The lawlessness on Alki and Harbor Avenue … has to stop.”

District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka made that declaration at this morning’s meeting of the council’s Public Safety Committee, as he proposed an addition to the bill authorizing a Seattle Police surveillance-camera pilot program currently only intended for other areas of the city (explained here). Members of the committee – for which Saka serves as vice-chair – also heard from Alki/Harbor residents including Steve Pumphrey, who spoke of the “clear and present danger” of ongoing disorder in the beach area, including unsolved shooting deaths such as the killing of 22-year-old Luis Solis Lara in June; gunfire that night also pierced the walls and windows of nearby residences including his (photo above). Committee members unanimously approved Saka’s amendment, which added this language:

. The Seattle Police Department shall, as part of the planned outcome evaluation of the Closed-Circuit Television Camera Systems pilot project, conduct a study reporting on the appropriateness, feasibility, and cost of additional potential future Closed-Circuit Television Camera deployments in areas of the city beyond those in the current pilot project, including but not limited to the Alki and Harbor Avenue areas of West Seattle.

That potential camera program is different from the possible cameras discussed by the previous council in relation to street racing, authorized but to date not funded. Today’s amendment authorizes only a study, not (yet) cameras, which the pilot will only place in four areas – downtown, Aurora, Belltown, and Chinatown/ID. The proposal goes to the full council for final approval. (Seattle Channel has just posted video of this morning’s meeting here.)

BACKSTORY: The camera-study commitment comes three months after Saka hosted an Alki community meeting about the public-safety crisis; most of the action taken since then has involved speed-cushion installation.