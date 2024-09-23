BIZNOTE: You’re busy. You’re hungry. Dream Dinners invites you to Test Kitchen Party to see how they can save you time

It’s fall, and everything has revved way up (if it ever slowed down in the first place). Figuring out “what’s for dinner?” is a challenge. Dream Dinners West Seattle (longtime WSB sponsor) has solutions. You can see for yourself by reserving a spot at their Test Kitchen Party this Saturday – here’s the announcement:

Join us for our Fall Test Kitchen Party. Try a sample of our new fall recipes, share your feedback, get a free gift, and win fun prizes! Plus, we will have exclusive event offers you won’t want to miss. DATE: September 28th

TIME: 11 AM – 1 PM

LOCATION: 4701 41st Ave SW, ste 110 [east side of outer Jefferson Square]

BRING A FRIEND: Get $10 off on your next order when you bring a guest who is new to Dream Dinners (offer must be used by 11/30/24). RSVP by texting 206-938-5999

And for Dream Dinners’ customers both new and returning, some updates:

What’s New? Only 3-dinner minimum

Delivery within 15 miles of West Seattle Store

No monthly subscriptions or fees

Convenient walk-in shopping from our freezer

Multiple pickup locations available

Get delivery to your neighborhood with just 5 friends!

New to Dream Dinners? Here’s how it works.