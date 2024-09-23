West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: You’re busy. You’re hungry. Dream Dinners invites you to Test Kitchen Party to see how they can save you time

September 23, 2024 1:56 pm
It’s fall, and everything has revved way up (if it ever slowed down in the first place). Figuring out “what’s for dinner?” is a challenge. Dream Dinners West Seattle (longtime WSB sponsor) has solutions. You can see for yourself by reserving a spot at their Test Kitchen Party this Saturday – here’s the announcement:

Join us for our Fall Test Kitchen Party.

Try a sample of our new fall recipes, share your feedback, get a free gift, and win fun prizes! Plus, we will have exclusive event offers you won’t want to miss.

DATE: September 28th
TIME: 11 AM – 1 PM
LOCATION: 4701 41st Ave SW, ste 110 [east side of outer Jefferson Square]
BRING A FRIEND: Get $10 off on your next order when you bring a guest who is new to Dream Dinners (offer must be used by 11/30/24).

RSVP by texting 206-938-5999

And for Dream Dinners’ customers both new and returning, some updates:

What’s New?

Only 3-dinner minimum
Delivery within 15 miles of West Seattle Store
No monthly subscriptions or fees
Convenient walk-in shopping from our freezer
Multiple pickup locations available
Get delivery to your neighborhood with just 5 friends!

New to Dream Dinners? Here’s how it works.

