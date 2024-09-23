ROAD WORK: This week’s Spokane Street Viaduct plan; Admiral Bridge update

Updates on two major ongoing road-work projects:

THIS WEEK’S SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT PLAN: The resurfacing project continues. No work tonight, Tuesday night, or Wednesday night, SDOT says. Then:

Thursday Night (September 26) EB Left Lanes Closure – 7:00 pm to 6:00 am

1st Ave S Off-Ramp Open

4th Ave S Off-Ramp Open

Eastbound bridge to Northbound SR-99 Ramp Open Friday Night to Monday Morning (September 27-30) Eastbound Full Lanes Closure – 7:00 pm to 5:00 am

1st Ave S Off-Ramp Closed

4th Ave S Off-Ramp Closed

Eastbound bridge to Northbound SR-99 Ramp Open

As for last weekend’s confusion over the SSV’s status, SDOT says they’d confirmed with the contractor Friday afternoon that work was planned all weekend – but “The contractor wrapped up their work on the westbound lanes earlier than expected.” (So much earlier that readers reported all lanes open by 9 am Saturday.)

ADMIRAL WAY BRIDGE: The next stage of the seismic-strengthening project will switch both lanes of traffic to the north side of the bridge, and SDOT says that is expected “on the week of October 18,” exact changeover date to be set when it’s a lot closer. Fairmount Avenue beneath the bridge remains fully closed until the project is complete, likely early next year/